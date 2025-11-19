Responsive Image Banner

ZF holds real-world tests of its new TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

19 November 2025

TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission (Photo: ZF)

ZF has reported that it is now conducting real-world tests of its new TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission.

European transport fleet operators and members of the German Association for Freight Transport, Logistics and Waste Disposal (BGL) had the opportunity to try the transmission in a test vehicle prepared by ZF.

“We believe the hybrid powertrain will become an important technology for commercial transport. In applications with high daily mileage, the classic long-haul truck needs a pragmatic and charging infrastructure-independent solution,” said Christian Feldhaus, VP of the Transmissions & Hybrids product segment at ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division.

He continued: “The hybrid powertrain will enable OEMs and fleets to achieve their CO2 reduction targets, while also delivering a strong economic business case in terms of cost-effectiveness.”

Based on the TraXon 12-speed model, the TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission includes a 190 kW PSM (permanent synchronous machine) e-motor between the gearbox and the engine which uses hairpin winding technology to form the stator.

So-called hairpin winding uses copper bars instead of wires to form the stator, which supports a more dense copper mass and a more efficient power delivery.

Supporting plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and HEV solutions, the transmission can be decoupled from the engine to deliver pure electric driving; range is dependent on onboard battery pack size.

