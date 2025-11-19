Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
ZF holds real-world tests of its new TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission
19 November 2025
ZF has reported that it is now conducting real-world tests of its new TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission.
European transport fleet operators and members of the German Association for Freight Transport, Logistics and Waste Disposal (BGL) had the opportunity to try the transmission in a test vehicle prepared by ZF.
“We believe the hybrid powertrain will become an important technology for commercial transport. In applications with high daily mileage, the classic long-haul truck needs a pragmatic and charging infrastructure-independent solution,” said Christian Feldhaus, VP of the Transmissions & Hybrids product segment at ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division.
He continued: “The hybrid powertrain will enable OEMs and fleets to achieve their CO2 reduction targets, while also delivering a strong economic business case in terms of cost-effectiveness.”
Based on the TraXon 12-speed model, the TraXon 2 Hybrid transmission includes a 190 kW PSM (permanent synchronous machine) e-motor between the gearbox and the engine which uses hairpin winding technology to form the stator.
So-called hairpin winding uses copper bars instead of wires to form the stator, which supports a more dense copper mass and a more efficient power delivery.
Supporting plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and HEV solutions, the transmission can be decoupled from the engine to deliver pure electric driving; range is dependent on onboard battery pack size.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.