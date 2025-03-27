Turntide receives TIME Magazine awards for Top GreenTech Companies

Turntide Technologies, which designs and manufactures electric motors, power electronics, energy storage and thermal equipment, has been awarded on both the World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 and America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 lists. This award is presented by TIME Magazine and Statista Inc., a global statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Statista ranked the winners based on three evaluation criteria:

Positive environmental impact: The scoring is based on impact data such as the quality and impact of their product/service portfolio, as well as the expertise of their leadership team provided by HolonIQ

Financial strength: The scoring is based on the analysis of financial data points, e.g., revenue, employee or funding information

Innovation drive: The scoring is based on the Patent Asset Index featured in LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions

In support of the research, Statista gathered data from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring and other public sources. In addition, Statista worked with specialized data partners HolonIQ and LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions to further strengthen the data quality.

Based on the study results, Turntide Technologies was recognized on both Top GreenTech lists.

“This recognition from TIME and Statista underscores the impact of our electrification platform in driving sustainability across industries. At Turntide, we are delivering innovative electric solutions for anything that moves, helping our customers reduce emissions and improve efficiency without compromise,” said Steve Hornyak, CEO, Turntide Technologies. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to advancing technology that powers a cleaner, more sustainable future.”