Volvo Trucks unveils new global heavy-duty truck portfolio

Volvo Trucks is introducing a new range of future-proof heavy-duty trucks. (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo Trucks has unveiled an all-new heavy-duty truck platform for the North American market alongside a new heavy-duty truck range for Europe, Australia and markets in Asia and Africa – what Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, described as a “bold move” for the company.

“We are launching new best-in-class trucks that will set a benchmark for energy efficiency and reduction of CO2 emissions across the entire product range,” he stated. “They have been designed to accelerate the journey towards our ambitious 2040 net-zero emission target, but they also offer higher levels of safety, productivity and uptime for our customers.”

An all-new energy-efficient platform for North America has been designed to reduce fuel consumption by up to 10% while significantly enhancing safety, the company noted. It will be the base for a range of new models in coming years that will utilize the company’s combustion engine, electric- and renewable fuel technologies.

The first of the new models will be the all-new Volvo VNL, which replaces the current edition sold in North America for long haul transport. The new, more aerodynamic VNL incorporates a next-generation D13 engine rated 405 to 500 hp and 1,950 ft.-lb. peak torque and paired with the I-Shift automated manual transmission. The Volvo Active Safety Platform is designed to keep drivers and pedestrians safe with a suite of advanced driver assistance safety systems. Sales of the new VNL are set to start at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

In Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa, Volvo Trucks is launching the new aerodynamic Volvo FH Aero, which has been designed to lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions by up to an additional 5% on top of other fuel-saving technologies introduced in recent years. It comes with a choice of propulsion systems including electric, biogas and diesel.

The new FH Aero will be rolled out on a market-by-market basis in 2024 and 2025, with sales starting in Q1 2024.

According to Alm: “The wide range of trucks we are launching will enable our customers around the world to reduce their CO2 footprints no matter where they are on their sustainability journey. The supply of green energy varies from market to market, and therefore as a global truck manufacturer, we need to offer our customers a range of decarbonization solutions – from efficient combustion engines that can run also on renewable fuels, to electric powertrains, enabling the shift to fossil-free transports.”

The launch also includes the company’s first model developed solely with a battery-electric powertrain and designed for city transport.