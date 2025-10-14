Western Star truck hauls a giant of the skies

The Philippine Mars flying boat traveled 150-miles to the Tucson air museum. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

In May 2025, the 76,000 lb. World War II-era Philippine Mars flying boat, one of the last of its kind, was retired and relocated to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The 150-mile journey utilized a Western Star 49X truck.

Boneyard Safari, an Arizona company that specializes in historic aircraft transport, partnered with Southwest Industrial Rigging, which provided the 49X heavy haul truck and trailer to move the 80-year-old aircraft. The length from the tractor bumper to the tail of the plane measured over 140 ft., and the gross vehicle weight of the truck and aircraft exceeded 177,000 lb.

Mars-series aircraft have a 200-ft. wingspan and, while serving as an aerial firefighting titan following WWII, could scoop up and drop more than 7,000 gal. of water.

“We started this project on February 10, 2025, when we met the Philippine Mars on Lake Pleasant in Arizona,” said Aaron Goldstein, marketing director of Southwest Industrial Rigging. “Extracting her from the water and preparing her for the journey was a massive undertaking. Once she was ready, we relied on our 49X for the long haul to the museum.”

Given the size and complexity, transport was conducted exclusively at night. This was a critical safety measure to minimize traffic disruption on public roads. Moving the oversized load at night allowed the convoy to travel slowly and safely, with the support of police escorts and utility crews.

“Our Western Star 49X helped ensure the transport was a piece of cake for the entire entourage,” said Goldstein. “We owned the road every night, and although the route was determined early on, some last-minute changes to avoid low powerlines didn’t slow us down.”

The convoy traveled five nights on state and local roads at an average speed of 25 mph and included dozens of additional vehicles.

Known for completing complex heavy haul and crane jobs, Arizona-based Southwest Industrial Rigging has relied on Western Star trucks for more than 45 years, with founder Harry Baker reportedly valuing their reliability and heavy-haul capabilities.

“We’ve continued to purchase Western Star trucks as our fleet expanded, adding four new 49X Series trucks to our heavy-haul division over the last few years,” said Goldstein.

Western Star said the operator raved about the 49X, and said it offered great visibility and the best turning radius he’d ever experienced, essential for maneuvering the massive load through challenging intersections and narrow roads. Just as important during overnight runs: the cab stays quiet, said the company, thanks to steel-reinforced aluminum and sound dampening materials such as Quiet Steel in the engine tunnel, road noise is kept to a minimum. A product of Material Sciences Corp., Quiet Steel is a laminated viscoelastic structure that can be custom tuned for the desired sound frequency and amplitude. The redesigned cab mounts and Western Star’s exclusive ISO-Tech hood suspension also help cut down on vibration, which can reduce physical strain and help drivers stay focused.

“When we heard the Philippine Mars would be transported by a Western Star truck, we were honored,” said Alex Martin-Banzer, brand manager, Western Star Truck Sales Inc., Portland, Ore. “To have played a part in the final journeys of two historic Mars Aircraft is a point of pride for the Western Star brand and product.”

The feat in May followed a Western Star’s 4900EX involvement in hauling a similar World War II bomber aircraft, the Hawaii Mars, to an aviation museum in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, in 2024.