Wrightbus secures zero-emission bus orders

Wrightbus announced that bus operator Stagecoach has ordered 16 StreetDeck Electroliner battery-electric double-deck buses for its London, UK, operations. This latest order follows an order for 48 of the buses from the company last year.

The buses ordered by Stagecoach will support the company’s strategy to have a fully zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035. (Photo: Wrightbus)

The buses ordered by Stagecoach will be rolled out across the capital and support Stagecoach’s strategy to have a fully zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035. The StreetDeck Electroliner utilizes a 454-kW battery-electric powertrain with a range of up to 200 miles and a fast charge time of just 2.5 hours, Wrightbus said.

Wrightbus went on to note that European transport provider Arriva recently ordered 87 of the battery-electric buses for operation in London.

In addition, Wrightbus said it has secured a major European order for its hydrogen single-deck bus. German transport company Saarbahn GmbH has ordered 28 Kite Hydroliners with the first due to be delivered this year.

The Kite Hydroliner is equipped with a Ballard FCmove fuel cell with the option of a 70- or 100-kW fuel cell module. It transports up to 90 passengers and has a range of up to 640 miles.

The order follows additional orders in Germany from West Verkehr, which will receive 12 single-deck Kite Hydroliners, and Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK), which has signed a contract for up to 60 of the buses. Further contracts for 51 buses from two additional customers have also been signed in 2024.

All the buses will be manufactured at Wrightbus’ Ballymena headquarters in Northern Ireland.