Yanmar subsidiary gets Approval in Principle for fuel cell system

Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Yanmar PT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its GH320FC maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from the classification society, DNV.

The GH320FC is designed as a next-generation power source for marine applications with a design that facilitates easy installation on various types of vessels. The system also allows for multiple units to be connected in parallel and offers flexibility in the number of hydrogen fuel cell modules, enabling it to meet diverse power requirements across different ship types and operations.

“We are excited about this new milestone in meeting our customers’ needs for sustainable clean energy solutions in the marine sector,” said Eric Tigelaar, department manager of the Commercial Marine Department at Yanmar Europe. “Our hydrogen fuel cell system is particularly well suited for applications such as coastal passenger ferries, inland waterway cargo vessels, port service vessels and operations in low or zero emission zones across Europe.”

The AiP certificate award ceremony. Left: Eric Tigelaar, department manager of Commercial Marine Department, Yanmar Europe; Right: Olaf Drews, head of Engines & Pressurized Equipment, DNV Maritime. (Photo: Yanmar)

Masaru Hirose, Director, General Manager of Large Power Products Business at Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd, said: “This is a significant milestone in bringing our hydrogen fuel cell solutions to European customers. Drawing on our experience with previous installations such as the hydrogen fuel cell system being used on a coastal passenger ferry currently in commercial operation in Japan, we believe our solutions can help the customers to achieve their decarbonization goals.”

“As the maritime industry pushes forward towards decarbonization, we need to examine every option that offers full zero-emission operations, said Olaf Drews, head of Engines & Pressurized Equipment, DNV Maritime. “And fuel cells in combination with clean renewably produced fuels are a highly efficient and scalable power solution to meet this challenge. DNV is very pleased to award this AiP to Yanmar and to partner with such a future focused company to help set the stage for shipping’s next generation of vessels. We look forward to building on this great cooperation, working together to safely realize the benefits of this innovative technology for the maritime industry.”

*An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.