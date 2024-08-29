SPONSORED CONTENT: Woodward Showcases Comprehensive New Product Lines for Decarbonizing Large Engines

Woodward, a leading global manufacturer of fuel injection systems, is proud to showcase its comprehensive range of injection systems for P2X fuels, including methanol and ammonia, at SMM in Hamburg. The product lines have now been fully implemented into a family design for both the Medium Pressure Injection (MPI) and High-Pressure Dual Fuel (HPDF) product lines.

“Our purpose at Woodward is to design and deliver energy control solutions that our partners count on to power a clean future,” said Michael Willmann, Director of Engineering - Large Engine Systems at Woodward. “We are excited to showcase our new product lines at SMM in Hamburg. Our innovative solutions are designed to help our customers meet the performance demands of new engines and support the global transition to low carbon fuels.”

The new Medium Pressure Injection (MPI) product line features a direct actuated technology for port fuel injection or medium pressure direct injection. The family supports different fuels and combustion strategies and offers liquid fuels (methanol, ethanol or ammonia) and gaseous fuels (hydrogen) injection with electronically controlled Common Rail technology, up to 250 bar injection pressure. The injectors can be customized to match every engine’s requirement in terms of nozzle positioning, fuel inlet, and packaging while maintaining high commonality with the family.

The High-Pressure Dual Fuel (HPDF) product line features a twin nozzle concept, with two injectors in one unit: one side for ammonia or methanol injection up to 700 bar injection pressure with electronically controlled Common Rail technology, the other side for diesel injection for pilot-ignition or full back-up capability. The diesel-side is offered with mechanical injection (pump-line-nozzle technology, PLN) or state of the art Common Rail Technology, customized to engine requirements. The twin-needle dual fuel injector concept is much easier to integrate into a cylinder head compared to two separate injectors with the advantage of both nozzles being in the center of the cylinder for optimized combustion. The modular approach enables adaptation of the design to match individual customer requirements.

Woodward is committed to supporting the global transition to low carbon fuels and helping its customers meet the performance demands of new engines. The company has been working closely with engine OEMs to develop and validate the new product lines. At SMM in Hamburg, Woodward will showcase its two new product lines, complemented by the well-known SOGAV gas admission valve range, which is now validated to run on hydrogen and ammonia.

With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Woodward is proud to support the decarbonization of the large engine industry and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Stuttgart, August, 2024

