Power Progress - October 2025
02 October 2025
Industry News Roundup: John Deere and GUSS, John Deere Power Systems, ZF
Agtonomy: Brings practical automation to agriculture
Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation: Smarter fields, safer roads
Iveco: E-powertrains in the Piedmont
FPT Industrial: Natural born winner
Top Dead Center: Can autonomy help save family farms?
Trendlines: Tractor traumas
Street Smarts: Natural gas truck engines get a reset
Dateline
Equipment Yard: AGCO Power and Massey Ferguson
AEM: Canadian combine sales soar
Going back... 90 Years: An all-wheel-drive off-highway hauler
Makinex: Flying out to a new market
Danfoss: The past and future of hydrostatic drives
Texas Hydraulics: Smarter hydraulic systems
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
