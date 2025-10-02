Responsive Image Banner

Power Progress - October 2025

02 October 2025

Industry News Roundup: John Deere and GUSS, John Deere Power Systems, ZF

Agtonomy: Brings practical automation to agriculture

Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation: Smarter fields, safer roads

Iveco: E-powertrains in the Piedmont

FPT Industrial: Natural born winner

Top Dead Center: Can autonomy help save family farms?

Trendlines: Tractor traumas

Street Smarts: Natural gas truck engines get a reset

Dateline

Equipment Yard: AGCO Power and Massey Ferguson

AEM: Canadian combine sales soar

Going back... 90 Years: An all-wheel-drive off-highway hauler

Makinex: Flying out to a new market

Danfoss: The past and future of hydrostatic drives

Texas Hydraulics: Smarter hydraulic systems

