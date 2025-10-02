Hatz appoints distributors in Latin America, Caribbean

Hatz Americas, Inc. announced it has appointed three new authorized distributors in Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, a move intended to strengthen its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The new distributors include Soluciones y Partes (Columbia), Millennium Roc Machinery (Dominican Republic) and Diesel Engine Technician (Puerto Rico). According to Hatz, the companies “bring a wealth of experience and proven expertise in sales, service, technical support and engineering” that it said will ensure customers in these regions receive “world-class” solutions and support.

Hatz went on to describe the new partnerships as “a significant step in Hatz’s commitment to delivering reliable power solutions, exceptional service and comprehensive technical support across the region.” It noted that each of the new distributors is recognized for their technical capabilities, industry expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“Their proven track record in engineering excellence and customer service makes them ideal partners for Hatz as we continue to grow in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the company added.