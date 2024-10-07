100 more McNeilus electric refuse trucks for Republic Services

Oshkosh Corporation announced that Republic Services, Inc. has placed an order for 100 McNeilus Volterra ZSL electric refuse and recycling collection vehicles. This is the second order from Republic, and it follows the successful operation of initial units into the company’s residential collection fleet.

Photo: Oshkosh Corp.

“Our latest order of Volterra EVs will help us provide cleaner, quieter service to customers and help our municipal partners achieve their climate goals,” said Brett Rogers, Republic Services’ vice president of operations technology.

According to Oshkosh, Republic first ordered 50 Volterra ZSL electric refuse and recycling collection vehicles in 2023. Republic operates one of the nation’s largest fleets of vocational trucks, Oshkosh said, and has plans for electric vehicles to make up half of its new truck purchases over the next five years.

The McNeilus Volterra eRCV, which Oshkosh called the industry’s first fully integrated electric refuse and recycling collection vehicle, is designed to meet the demands of waste and recycling collection while managing carbon emissions and providing exceptional total cost of ownership.

The 100 McNeilus Volterra electric vehicles will be deployed across multiple states, Oshkosh said, contributing to Republic Services’ goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030. Each vehicle is equipped with advanced safety features, including 360-degree cameras, lane-departure sensors and automated braking systems for driver and community safety. The Volterra eRCV can operate a full day’s route on a single charge.

The trucks also have a purpose-built chassis and body, integrated as a single unit to maximize interior space and streamline operations, Oshkosh said. The vehicle’s zero emission certifications from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) help customers meet stringent environmental regulations and clean fleet goals.