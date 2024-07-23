50 biomethane trucks for Tesco Ireland

The 50 biomethane-fueled trucks operated by DHL Supply Chain will be used to transport produce to stores from Tesco’s distribution centers in Dublin. (Photo: Tesco)

As part of its ongoing partnership with DHL Supply Chain, Tesco Ireland announced it has taken delivery of 50 biomethane-fueled trucks, which will be operated by DHL and used to transport produce to stores from Tesco’s distribution centers in Dublin.

Powered by Scania’s new 13 L biogas engine, each truck has a range capacity of 700 km on a full tank of biomethane gas, which the announcement said will allow the Tesco business to reach any of its 177 stores and return without refueling. Each tractor will complete an average of 15 to 20 truckloads of store deliveries across the country each week from Letterkenny to Kerry to Dublin.

The biomethane-fueled vehicles are powred by Scania’s 13 L biogas engine. (Photo: Scania)

“Our network is one of the most sophisticated distribution networks in the country. More than 1,800 journeys are made from our distribution centers every week to our 177 stores,” said Ger Counihan, Tesco Ireland Retail & Distribution Director. “We have worked hard with DHL to prepare for the switch from diesel to biomethane trucks, and this move to cleaner energy will reduce the carbon emissions created by this fleet considerably.”

The biomethane-fueled vehicles will immediately replace 50 diesel-powered units, reportedly cutting tailpipe carbon emissions by up to 90%. They are being introduced as part of Tesco’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance the environmental sustainability of its operations, while aligning with DHL’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions across its supply chains.

“This is such an important project to demonstrate the role biomethane can play in Irish commercial transport and a significant step towards decarbonizing Tesco’s fleet,” said DHL Supply Chain’s David O’Neill. “Our partnership with Tesco shows what can be achieved through a shared commitment to sustainability and we’re looking forward to continuing this journey together.”

The renewable fuel for the trucks will come from Irish and European anaerobic digestion plants, with the trucks refueling at a newly opened BioCNG refueling station operated by Flogas at St Margaret’s in north Dublin.