Accelera battery systems for BMC Otomotiv buses

Accelera by Cummins announced it is collaborating with BMC Otomotiv, a manufacturer of buses and trucks in Turkey and Europe, to provide battery solutions for its transit bus operations. The companies have signed a letter of intent for Accelera to power BMC’s city buses, marking the first time Accelera’s BP97E nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack will be used in operation in Europe.

Accelera and BMC Otomotiv have signed a letter of itnent for Accelera to power BMC’s city buses. (Photo: BMC Otomotiv)

The high-energy density battery pack with a single-pack storage capacity of up to 97 kWh is suited for weight-sensitive applications, said Accelera. Its platform design and flexible mounting options enable easier integration into many types of electric buses and other applications. The energy level can be tailored as needed through an onboard energy option of up to 582 kWh with a six-pack battery configuration.

“The launch of our NMC battery in Turkey and Europe, in collaboration with BMC, is a milestone for Accelera as we expand our battery-electric offerings to new regions around the world,” said Brian Wilson, general manager of eMobility for Accelera. “Collaborating with BMC to power their electric city buses demonstrates Accelera’s ability to deliver innovative, zero-emissions technologies, and we’re excited to work together to provide sustainable solutions for cities and towns across Europe.”

The city buses will be sold in Turkey, BMC’s domestic market, and will operate throughout Europe. The project is already underway, with the BP97E batteries expected to be delivered in the first half of 2024 and the buses expected to be delivered to customers in 2025.