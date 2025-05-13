Adani deploys hydrogen fuel cell truck for mining

Adani Enterprises, part of the Adani Group, has introduced a hydrogen fuel cell truck in India. The company said the hydrogen-powered trucks will gradually replace diesel vehicles used in the company’s logistics operations. The truck is the result of a collaboration among what the company said were an “Indian and international energy technology firm and a major auto manufacturer,” Each truck, equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, can carry up to 40 tons of cargo over a 200-km range.

In early 2023, Ballard Power Systems announced an agreement to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck for mining logistics and transportation with Adani Enterprises and Indian truck and bus OEM Ashok Leyland.

On May 10, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, chief minister of the state of Chhattisgarh, flagged off the first truck during a ceremony in the Raipur district of central India. The truck will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III surface mine to the state’s power plant.

“The launch of India’s first hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh reflects the state’s commitment to sustainability. Such initiatives will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for industry. Chhattisgarh is not only at the forefront in meeting the country’s electricity demands but also leads by example in adopting sustainable practices,” said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai.

Adani Group’s hydrogen fuel cell truck. (Photo: Adani Group)

The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Co. Ltd. appointed Adani Enterprises as the mine developer and operator for the Gare Pelma III block through a competitive bidding process.

“The initiative for hydrogen-powered trucks is a significant step towards Adani Group’s commitment to decarbonization and responsible mining,” said Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO - Natural Resources and director of Adani Enterprises. “We are creating model mines with minimal environmental impact by incorporating autonomous dozer push technologies, solar power, digital initiatives, and tree transplanters to relocate trees. We aim to ensure affordable and reliable electricity for all while pioneering new standards in sustainable mining practices.

Adani’s hydrogen-fueled truck flag-off ceremony followed a similar event hosted by Tata Motors in March. The OEM launched a trial of 16 hydrogen-powered vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities. The trucks, equipped with hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2-ICE) and fuel cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India’s most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

The trial includes two Tata Prima H.55S prime movers — one powered by H2-ICE and the other by FCEV, alongside the Tata Prima H.28, an advanced H2-ICE truck. The vehicles have an operational range of 300-500 km. The trial is expected to last up to 24 months.