Autonomous Solutions launches construction business

Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), a specialist in industrial vehicle automation and developer of the Mobius autonomous fleet management system, has launched ASI Construction with SoftBank Group Corp. ASI Construction is ASI’s new business unit, which will focus on automating construction equipment to address growing construction demand and a dwindling labor supply, alongside agriculture, logistics and landscaping.

(Photo: ASI)

“ASI has been doing construction product development for 25-plus years and counts John Deere, CNH, and other world leaders as its customers. ASI Construction leverages ASI’s recent strategic divestment and departure from mining with the sale of ASI Mining to Epiroc,” said ASI CEO Mel Torrie. “Especially in low to no population areas, automation of construction equipment is critical to address the chasm between ever-growing demands for heavy construction projects and the dwindling labor supply. Since selling ASI Mining, the ASI team has focused on expanding its long-served off-road markets, such as logistics and agriculture. We are excited to be rapidly expanding into heavy construction.”

Founded in 2000 by a group of engineers who took technologies developed at Utah State University into the commercial sector, ASI said it has grown to become one of the largest privately held robotics-focused companies anywhere. Homebase is ASI’s 100-acre proving ground in northern Utah with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. The company sold all of its mining business, ASI Mining, to Epiroc in May 2024.

“ASI Construction will develop and operate a fleet of autonomous construction vehicles in the United States,” said Torrie. “ASI looks forward to serving the construction market by leveraging ASI’s industry-leading autonomy stack, which has matured through two decades of development and years of real-world rugged deployments, such as mining and agriculture. This development in heavy construction will help ASI in other markets.”