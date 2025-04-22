Bauma Interview: Jan-Oliver Roehrl, Bosch

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

22 April 2025

In this interview, Julian Buckley speaks with Jan-Oliver Roehrl, chairman of the Commercial Vehicles and Off-Road Segment at Bosch. Over the course of the conversation Roehrl covers whether there is still a place for diesel power in the off-highway space, the future role of hydrogen and how the company’s proposed Digital Fuel Twin program will help track and certify use of renewable fuels such as HVO.

Europe Germany Bauma Power Technology Hydrogen Off-Highway Electrification Electric Motors & Drives Power System Power Generation Technology Sustainability Renewable Power Diesel Hydrogen combustion
