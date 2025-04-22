Bauma Interview: Jan-Oliver Roehrl, Bosch
22 April 2025
In this interview, Julian Buckley speaks with Jan-Oliver Roehrl, chairman of the Commercial Vehicles and Off-Road Segment at Bosch. Over the course of the conversation Roehrl covers whether there is still a place for diesel power in the off-highway space, the future role of hydrogen and how the company’s proposed Digital Fuel Twin program will help track and certify use of renewable fuels such as HVO.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.