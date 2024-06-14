Bobcat breaks ground for $300M Mexico facility

On June 13, Bobcat Company held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new $300 million manufacturing facility in Mexico.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Bobcat representatives, elected officials and area business leaders. (Photo: Bobcat)

Located in the Salinas Victoria municipality, outside of Monterrey in the state of Neuvo Leon, the company said the new 700,000-sq.-ft. facility will expand its existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models. The facility will seek LEED Silver certification and feature state-of-the-art technology with an emphasis on quality, precision and energy efficiency, the announcement added.

Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman, said the company has seen significant growth and the new facility will support long-range plans to increase production to meet customer demand. “This groundbreaking represents our commitment to our customers — present and future — who are ready to accomplish more with our equipment,” he noted.

“We look forward to growing our manufacturing footprint in the Salinas Victoria community for its excellent industrial sector, skilled workforce and strong business environment,” said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. “Our investment here demonstrates our confidence in this manufacturing environment and thriving local economy.”

The 700,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility will add capacity and capabilities for select compact equipment. (Source: Bobcat)

The design team for the new facility includes U.S.-based Shultz + Associates Architects and Mexico-based GP Construcción, a division of Grupo GP, as the construction manager. Shultz + Associates Architects has partnered with Bobcat on the design and architecture of many of its North American locations. GP Construcción specializes in industrial parks and facilities across Mexico.

The new factory, scheduled to be operational in 2026, is expected to create 600 to 800 jobs in the region. Bobcat compact loaders are also produced in the U.S. and the Czech Republic, where production will remain following the new facility opening.