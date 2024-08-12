Bobcat completes $3.26M renovation at material handling facility

Bobcat Company has recently completed a $3.26 million renovation at its Buford, Ga., location, which is home to its North American material handling sales, service, marketing, parts and logistics departments. The 200,000-sq.-ft. facility includes a “state-of-the-art” parts operation that supplies over 30,000 line items to support the company’s affiliate groups.

Bobcat Company’s renovated Buford, Ga. facility houses its material handling operations. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

The Doosan Industrial Vehicle brand was transitioned to Bobcat in early 2024, adding material handling into the Bobcat portfolio. The material handling product line includes 179 separate models with a full range of diesel, gas, liquid propane gas and electric forklifts in capacities ranging from 3,000 to 55,000 lb.

The investment in the Buford facility included modernizing conference rooms, break rooms and office spaces, aligning the interior design, finishing and furnishing with other Bobcat locations and updating exterior signage. With open seating and no cubicles, the enhanced spaces are intended to support cross-functional teamwork and engagement.

“Investing in our facilities and operations to create collaborative, inspiring workplaces is one of many ways that Bobcat supports our employees,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. “Fostering our company’s success alongside the dedicated team in Buford is a priority for us. We are thrilled to provide them with a work environment that encourages collaboration and drives innovation.”

More than 180 employees work at the Buford location – a significant increase since 2022.

“The growth of the Bobcat brand into the material handling industry allows us to provide even more solutions to help our customers accomplish more,” said Jarrod Steck, Bobcat vice president of material handling products. “Our Buford team has grown by 40% in the last year and is still growing. Bobcat’s investment in both people and facility illustrate our level of commitment to growing Bobcat’s presence in this important market.”

Shultz + Associates Architects supported the architecture plans, while Omega Construction served as the general contractor of the facility renovations.