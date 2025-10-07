Bobcat showing newest models at Utility Expo

Bobcat Company is showing both recent additions and existing models at the Utility Expo, taking place Oct. 7-9 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Highlights include the recently introduced MT120 mini track loader and the land management package exclusive to its T86 compact track loader.

Bobcat MT120 mini track loader. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

Powered by a 24.5-hp three-cylinder engine with a 75.2-cu.-in. displacement, the MT120 is capable of a 1,200-lb. rated operating capacity and an 88.2-in. lift height and reach. At just 36 in. wide, it can access tight spaces, while its smooth, precise pilot controls and premium ride-on platform optimize operator comfort. The unit offers an 11.8-gpm auxiliary standard hydraulic flow and is available with more than 20 compatible attachment categories.

The land management package, offered exclusively for the T86 compact track loader, includes premium features such as a rearview camera, reversing fan, advanced 7-in. touch display and a dedicated land management door. Additional features include a Level II FOPS, headlight/taillight and exhaust guards, tubeline covers and polycarbonate rear and side windows.

Other recently launched products on display include:

the 39.9-hp UV34XL utility vehicle, which offers seating for six people, includes a 1,000cc, two-cylinder SOHC engine and is being shown with the limited accessory package and SP9 boxspreader;

60-in. disc mulcher which incorporates hardened steel knives, multiple operating techniques and a flywheel design that stores kinetic energy and allows it to cut down trees up to 14 in. in diameter and shred them into mulch;

86-in. landplane designed to easily break up hard ground, pulverize soil clods, and sift out large rocks, whether moving forward or in reverse.

Bobcat is also showing select models of its existing compact equipment, portable power solutions, light compaction and attachments.