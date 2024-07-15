Bonfiglioli USA celebrates 25-year anniversary

Bonfiglioli USA announced its 25th anniversary since it was established. The company delivers geared motor and drive system solutions to a range of industries, including construction, material handling, mining and agriculture.

Bonfiglioli USA hosted a celebratory event for its employees to commemorate its 25th anniversary. (Photo: Bonfiglioli USA)

Parent company Bonfiglioli is a family-run Italian company that designs, manufactures and distributes gear motors, electric motors, planetary gearboxes and inverters globally for the industrial automation, mobile machinery and renewable energy sectors. Founded in 1956, it operates in 80 countries and has more than 4,700 employees worldwide.

While Bonfiglioli’s roots in North America date back to 1986 in Ontario, Canada, the establishment of operations in the United States in 1999 marked a significant expansion and solidified the company’s presence in the region. Bonfiglioli USA maintains its headquartered in Hebron, Ky., where it has a 140,000-sq.-ft. facility and over 165 skilled workers.

To commemorate its 25-year anniversary, Bonfiglioli USA hosted a celebratory event for its employees, recognizing their contributions to the company’s growth. The event featured a look back at the company’s journey, highlighting key achievements and milestones.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of serving our customers in the United States,” said Greg Schulte, president and CEO at Bonfiglioli USA. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and through the partnerships and collaboration with our valued customers. We look forward to continued growth and success in the years to come.”