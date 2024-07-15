Bonfiglioli USA celebrates 25-year anniversary
15 July 2024
Bonfiglioli USA announced its 25th anniversary since it was established. The company delivers geared motor and drive system solutions to a range of industries, including construction, material handling, mining and agriculture.
Parent company Bonfiglioli is a family-run Italian company that designs, manufactures and distributes gear motors, electric motors, planetary gearboxes and inverters globally for the industrial automation, mobile machinery and renewable energy sectors. Founded in 1956, it operates in 80 countries and has more than 4,700 employees worldwide.
While Bonfiglioli’s roots in North America date back to 1986 in Ontario, Canada, the establishment of operations in the United States in 1999 marked a significant expansion and solidified the company’s presence in the region. Bonfiglioli USA maintains its headquartered in Hebron, Ky., where it has a 140,000-sq.-ft. facility and over 165 skilled workers.
To commemorate its 25-year anniversary, Bonfiglioli USA hosted a celebratory event for its employees, recognizing their contributions to the company’s growth. The event featured a look back at the company’s journey, highlighting key achievements and milestones.
“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of serving our customers in the United States,” said Greg Schulte, president and CEO at Bonfiglioli USA. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and through the partnerships and collaboration with our valued customers. We look forward to continued growth and success in the years to come.”
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now