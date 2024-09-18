CATL launches new Tectrans CV and bus battery packs

CATL Tectrans packs for heavy duty applications (Photo: CATL)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, or CATL, has unveiled its new Tectrans battery systems at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany.

Designed specifically for the commercial transport sector, Tectrans is described as representing a ‘quantum leap’ in battery technology in terms of energy density, recharging capabilities and durability.

The system can provide fleet operators with extended vehicle range, reduced downtime, optimised cost effectiveness and improved overall efficiency.

There are two versions of the Tectrans range for trucks: Tectrans – T Superfast Charging Edition and Tectrans – T Long Life Edition.

The Superfast Charging Edition offers a 4C peak charging capability which can deliver a 70% charge in 15 minutes. The Long Life Edition offers a working life of up to 15 years, which equates to about 2.8 million kilometres.

Both battery packs offer a driving range of up to 500 km, which can support short- or long-haul transportation.

Superfast Charging Edition packs feature a flow channel which helps to control thermal differences between packs. The Long Life Edition uses a modified anode to improve reactivity and supress extraneous reactions, which supports efficient transmission of lithium ions and extends battery life by more than 20%. Cathode materials use lithium-rich compounds with a high structural stability to improve energy density and cycle stability.

A third product is named Tectrans – Bus Edition. Intended for long-distance passenger transport, the pack offers an energy density of 175 Wh/kg. This is said to be the highest available for LFP packs used in bus applications.

This is achieved by using a high-density cathode design, while a U-shaped seal and zero-draft angle structure results in a 22% increase in volumetric energy density compared to previous battery generations.

CATL Tectrans Bus Edition battery pack (Photo: CATL)

A compact design helps to enhance vehicle design flexibility, while offering long range and low energy consumption. An advanced thermal management system maintains optimal performance in various climates, reducing internal temperature disparity by 50% to help deliver an extended working lifetime.

These three new products join a Tectrans product launched in July this year which is designed for use in light trucks.

“As the global industry leader, CATL is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in electric transportation,” said Akin Li, executive president of CATL Overseas Business. “Tectrans is the culmination of our extensive R&D efforts and represents a significant step forward in commercial vehicle electrification. We’re excited to showcase this technology at IAA Transportation and demonstrate how it will accelerate the global transition to sustainable transport.”

CATL, is the world’s leading supplier of battery packs used in electric vehicle production and a leading developer of vehicle battery technology. In addition to introducing several significant advances in battery tech, the company has established seven battery pack recycling hubs around the world under its Brunp Recycling subsidiary.

With a total annual recycling capacity of 270,000 tonnes, these plants have achieved a 99.6% recovery rate for nickel, cobalt and manganese, and a 91% rate for lithium.