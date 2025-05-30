Cojali launches tire pressure control solution
30 May 2025
Cojali S. L., a Spanish company specializing in the development of technological solutions for the industrial automotive sector, announced the launch of Jaltest TPMS for the maintenance and management of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) in commercial vehicles.
Jaltest TPMS allows the reading, checking and programming of TPMS sensors, providing a compact, easy to use and intuitive tool that Cojali said provides complete and adaptable coverage. The device is compatible with OE, alternative and universal sensors from brands such as Alcar, BH Sens, Italmatic, Hamaton, Truck SM and Autel, among others. Its coverage includes vehicles such as trucks, buses, trailers and light commercial vehicles.
The device’s main functionalities include:
- Key data reading such as pressure, temperature, battery level and sensor ID number
- Programming and cloning of universal sensors, ensuring their compatibility with the vehicle
- Detailed information on compatible references and relearn processes in TPMS control units
- Consultation of work reports and scanning by code
Jaltest TPMS is provided with an active software license for the first year, after which it continues to operate without restrictions, maintaining all its features. The license renewal gives access to future coverage upgrades.
