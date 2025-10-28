Collective distance landmark for Volvo battery-electric trucks

Volvo VNR Electric (Photo: Volvo Trucks)

Volvo has reported that its battery-electric (BE) trucks have now travelled a combined total of more than 250 million kilometres since being launched in 2019.

The Swedish truck builder has now delivered more than 5,700 vehicles to customers in 50 countries.

According to Volvo, trucks represent 5% of total global CO2 emissions and battery-electric models can help to reduce that footprint.

The company added that it would’ve required 78 million litres of diesel to cover the same 250 million kilometres. In total, the BE trucks have eliminated 213,000 tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions.

“It’s great to see this development and how transport companies are embracing the benefits from using electric trucks in daily operations. Electric trucks are cutting emissions and providing a more comfortable and quieter working environment for drivers,” said Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks.

In total, Volvo Trucks offers eight battery-electric models. Top markets for the trucks include Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United States.

In 2026, Volvo is planning to launch a heavy-duty electric truck with single-charge range of about 600 kilometres.