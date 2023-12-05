Companies leverage AI to improve battery pack longevity

Companies intend to improve BMS functionality with AI (Photo: Eatron Technologies)

Eatron Technologies and About:Energy have been awarded funding from the UKRI’s Faraday Battery Challenge to develop an AI-powered decision engine that delivers increased battery longevity.

According to a related release, current battery management systems (BMS) rely on ‘simple, empirical methods’ which sacrifice accuracy for reduce computational effort. Conventional AI-powered methods are said to remain a challenge to integrate within the BMS due to their complexity, demanding training process and need for large volumes of input data.

The project will bring together About:Energy’s high-fidelity electromechanical battery models with Eatron’s edge and AI-powered cloud platforms to create a new AI-powered decision engine (AI-DE) to deliver accurate parameters to the BMS.

This is intended to deliver ‘significantly increased’ battery pack longevity, while simplifying integration.

“Implementing our novel AI-powered intelligent battery software layer with this revolutionary AI-DE can extend a battery pack’s first life by up to 20%,” said Dr Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron. “This makes it possible for OEMs to design optimally-sized, more cost-effective battery packs, and this actively contributes to our sustainable e-mobility goals by reducing raw material consumption and CO2 emissions.”

The Faraday Battery Challenge is a combined £11 million package intended to support development of AI-powered BMS products in the UK.