Companies leverage AI to improve battery pack longevity

Julian Buckley Editor, Diesel Progress International & New Power Progress / Content Studio

05 December 2023

Eatron Technologies Companies intend to improve BMS functionality with AI (Photo: Eatron Technologies)

Eatron Technologies and About:Energy have been awarded funding from the UKRI’s Faraday Battery Challenge to develop an AI-powered decision engine that delivers increased battery longevity.

According to a related release, current battery management systems (BMS) rely on ‘simple, empirical methods’ which sacrifice accuracy for reduce computational effort. Conventional AI-powered methods are said to remain a challenge to integrate within the BMS due to their complexity, demanding training process and need for large volumes of input data.

The project will bring together About:Energy’s high-fidelity electromechanical battery models with Eatron’s edge and AI-powered cloud platforms to create a new AI-powered decision engine (AI-DE) to deliver accurate parameters to the BMS.

This is intended to deliver ‘significantly increased’ battery pack longevity, while simplifying integration.

“Implementing our novel AI-powered intelligent battery software layer with this revolutionary AI-DE can extend a battery pack’s first life by up to 20%,” said Dr Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron. “This makes it possible for OEMs to design optimally-sized, more cost-effective battery packs, and this actively contributes to our sustainable e-mobility goals by reducing raw material consumption and CO2 emissions.”

The Faraday Battery Challenge is a combined £11 million package intended to support development of AI-powered BMS products in the UK.

Industry News Industry Notes Electrification Research & development Engineering & design Battery management systems
MAGAZINES

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
Latest News
Top 10 countdown of the most-read news of 2023
Check out the top viewed stories of the past year on the Diesel Progress and New Power Progress sites
30 high-deck coaches go on tour in Northern Italy
The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo M/2 vehicles will help to revive tourism in northern Italy
Top 10 most-read new power system news of 2023
Launches at industry events dominated the product-related headlines on Diesel Progress and New Power Progress