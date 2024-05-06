Damen launches fully electric tug for Belgium port

On April 12, 2024, Damen Shipyards Group launched the second of its fully electric RSD-E Tugs 2513 at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. The tug is being built for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, together with five conventional RSD Tugs 2513. When delivered later this year, it will be the first fully electric tug to operate in European waters, the company said.

The fully electric RSD-E tugs 2513 was launched at Damen Song Cam Shipyard. (Photo: Damen Shipyards Group)

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges was one of the first to operate a conventional RSD Tug 2513 following its release onto the market in 2018. The success of this vessel led to the port to place its latest order with Damen, as it seeks to increase sustainability. The Belgian port, one of the busiest in Europe, is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Each of the six vessels order complies fully with IMO Tier III regulations.

The 24.73 m RSD-E Tug 2513 has a max bollard pull of 70 t and builds on the sustainable Reversed Stern Drive platform to offer zero-emissions performance via its fully electric propulsion. It is able to perform at least two towage operations on a single charge, and can be fully recharged in just two hours. Its battery system is designed to withstand 30,000 cycles during its lifecycle, which is consistent with the lifetime of the vessel.

It is the port’s intention to gradually move towards zero-emission operation. It currently operates a hydrogen-powered tug and is soon to begin operations with a retrofitted methanol tug.

Damen will also provide the Port of Antwerp-Bruges with charging equipment and onshore charging infrastructure to operate the new electric vessel.