Danfoss launches Thorx CLM 12 T motor for rubber track drives

Danfoss has launched its Thorx CLM 12 T cam lobe motor for construction machines which use rubber track drives.

Joining the CLM 8 S and CLM 4 S motors, the CLM 12 T is said to offer ease of machine integration and a longer working life.

The CLM 12 T motor uses a symmetrical design that supports better space utilization and easier installation.

Additionally, the rotating flange is located at the center of the unit, allowing the motor to make full use of the track width. Danfoss puts forward that other cam lobe motors use a flange located towards the front of the unit, which prevents the unit to fit completely within the track.

Thorx CLM 12 T cam lobe motor (Photo: Danfoss)

Further, the CLM 12 T uses 12 pistons and nine lobes, compared to eight or nine pistons and six lobes used on competing models, which helps to reduce contact stress and extend motor life.

Two taper roller bearings located near the rotating flange minimise bending load, which also reduces stress on the bearings. The bearings are lubricated with flushed motor oil, which also extends the operating life.

Other key features include an improved two-speed drive and new parking brake technology.

The two-speed tech reduces shock at speed by about 70% compared to other cam lobe motors, delivering smoother shifts even at low temperatures.

The integral parking brake, which is located at the centre of the motor, features a spring-applied multi-disc brake that delivers reliable emergency stopping power.