Detroit expands vocational transmission lineup

The Detroit DT12-VL vocational transmission. (Illustration: Daimler Truck)

“The DT12-VL is a testament to our commitment to the vocational customer, and to our ability to adapt and innovate on proven solutions,” said Aaron Scates, vice president vocational and medium duty market development, Daimler Truck North America. “When we introduced the DT12-V and DT12-VX, we raised the bar in terms of how an automated manual transmission performs in the vocational market; features like Hill Start Aid, Off-Road, Rock-Free, and Paver mode give operators confidence in both capability and control. With the DT12-VL, we can offer the benefits of the vocational DT12 to customers that need to maximize payload.”

With a 125-lb. weight savings over the DT12-V, the transmission was developed with mixers, dumps, bulk haulers, and other weight-sensitive heavy-duty vocational applications in mind.

Features include a torque rating of 1,650 lb.ft., rear PTO, a wide ratio range from 11.67 (first gear) to 0.78 (top gear), 12 forward speeds, and up to four reverse speeds. The DT12-VL supports gross combination weights up to 80,000 lb. for a lightweight solution that delivers low-speed torque, smooth shifting, and improved efficiency.

Smarter software

The DT12-VL includes three standard vocationally focused features that improve drivability in challenging environments:

Rock Free mode helps free the vehicle when stuck by modulating the clutch with accelerator input, reducing driveline stress, and improving traction.

Paver Mode enables smooth transitions from Neutral to Drive without brake input, supporting a continuous flow of materials during paving operations.

Vocational lineup

The DT12-VL joins Detroit’s proven vocational transmission family, which includes the DT12-V and DT12-VX. Compatible with the Detroit DD13 engine, the DT12-VL is available for Freightliner 114SD and Western Star 47X trucks.

The DT12-V is an option for construction, utility and heavy-haul jobs. Built for extreme-duty use, the DT12-VX is designed for demanding applications such as logging, mining, oilfield and severe off-road conditions.

With the DT12-V, DT12-VL, and DT12-VX, Detroit said it delivers a comprehensive lineup to meet the needs of construction, utility, heavy-haul and other vocational jobs.

Production of the DT12-VL is planned to begin in December 2025.