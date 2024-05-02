Detroit Reman facility expands in Minnesota

With a total of 120,000 sq. ft., including 12,000 sq. ft. for BEVs, DTNA’s said its investment reflects a demand for electric vehicle components in the marketplace. (Photo: DTNA)

Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC (Detroit Reman), a brand of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), has celebrated the grand opening of its plant expansion in Hibbing, Minn., increasing its manufacturing and remanufacturing footprint by twice its size. This company said the move marks a significant milestone in its battery electric vehicle (BEV) work.

The company said the expansion allows Detroit Reman to expand its focus to BEV-specific remanufactured parts, including a dedicated space for high-voltage manufacturing components such as batteries and inverters. The company said the demand for electric vehicle components is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

“We are excited to unveil our expanded facility in Hibbing, which underscores our commitment to innovation and growth in the electric vehicle sector,” said Drew Backeberg, senior vice president of aftermarket, DTNA. “This expansion not only enhances our capacity and efficiency, but also positions us to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle components driving us towards a more sustainable future.”

Left to Right: Bill Statham, DTNA; Drew Backeberg, DTNA; Brian Lewallen, DTNA; Pete Hyduke, Mayor of Hibbing; Wally Buegler, DTNA; Matt Sjoberg, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation; and Barrett Ziemer, Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority. (Photo: DTNA)

The new space will focus on the repair, remanufacturing, and repurpose of commercial batteries. The facility expansion is expected to add 11 new production lines by the end of 2024.

“Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation is proud to support this expansion project with a $10 million business loan and a $500,000 infrastructure grant to the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority. Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing is a vital part of the Iron Range economy,” said Commissioner Ida Rukavina, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation. “It provides hundreds of jobs to local people and increases the region’s tax revenue. The remanufactured batteries and components will be utilized in heavy haul trucks throughout the nation to support the transportation and commercial vehicle industry. The expansion emphasizes the impact that northeastern Minnesota has on the entire nation and we are proud to play a role in the electrification and growth of this industry.”

The facility expansion is located on Range Regional Airport property. A long-term lease agreement highlights the business investment goals for the Hibbing community, supported by collaboration with local agencies, including the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, whose mission is to promote and invest in business, community and workforce development for the betterment of northeastern Minnesota.

With a total of 120,000 sq. ft., including 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated to BEVs, DTNA said the investment reflects the demand for electric vehicle components. With a 33% increase in warehouse and storage space, the expanded facility increases efficiency and storage capacity, enabling faster turnaround times, said the company.