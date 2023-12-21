Eaton Cummins AMT available for select Daimler trucks

21 December 2023

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins, has announced its Endurant XD series automated transmission is available in select vocational models from Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) subsidiaries Western Star and Freightliner.

Eaton Cummins Endurant XD automated manual transmission Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series transmissions are now available at Freightliner and Western Star. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro, paired with the Cummins X12 or X15 engine, are now available in the Western Star 47X and 49X and the Freightliner 114SD PLUS​ as part of the Cummins integrated powertrain.

“We offer our vocational customers reliable products that can be outfitted to suit their needs,” said Aaron Scates, Vice President, Vocational and Medium Duty Market Development at DTNA. “By offering the Eaton Cummins Endurant XD series transmissions in our Western Star and Freightliner vehicles, our customers will have more options when spec’ing for their specific application.”

The purpose-built, 18-speed automated manual transmissions are designed for applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as heavy-haul and double- and triple-trailer tractors and heavy-duty vocational trucks operating in harsh environments, the announcement stated. They incorporate electronics that are protected from the environment and provide operators with oil pressure and temperature information to optimize performance in extreme conditions.

The series has undergone millions of miles of testing from Australia to Mexico, the announcement added, working in various applications including dump and logging trucks.

