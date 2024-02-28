Eaton’s Mobility group introduces new PTO and valve products

Bezares 500 Series power takeoff (Photo: Eaton)

Eaton, through its Mobility group, is set to introduce a series of new mobile power products at the upcoming Work Truck Week 2024, to be held March 5-8 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

New introductions include the Bezares 3960, 2500 and 500 power takeoff (PTO) units. In addition, the company will unveil the APSCO APV and APG series directional hydraulic control valves.

The 3960 Series PTO fits the unique design of the Ford Super Duty TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission. A low-profile housing minimizes vehicle interference and allows for quick installation. A DIN 5462 output shaft and special output adapters allow for the mounting of high-pressure pumps directly to the PTO – an exclusive Bezares design.

Next is the 2500 Series PTO, a low-speed model compatible with Eaton Cummins’ Endurant HD, Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro Series transmissions. It is optimized for product fluid pumping applications.

“The 2500 series is the low-speed, eight-bolt PTO for Endurant series transmissions that customers asked for,” said Brad Gulick, commercial product manager at Eaton’s Mobility Group. “The optimized housing design ensures easy, interference-free installation.”

The third new entry is the 500 Series PTO. This hot-shift, eight-bolt, two-gear PTO fits Paccar TX-8 and ZF 8AP automatic transmissions. It features pneumatic shifting and a low profile to deliver a better fit. It can be ordered with a variety of output types including ISO 4 bolt and SAE “B” 2/4 and can be configured to mount to either side of the transmission.

The APSCO APV and APG valves will allow customers to bundle more Eaton products to serve their mobile power needs. The sectional, directional control valves are interchangeable with the Parker/Commercial VA and VG series and Parker/Gresen hydraulic valve product lines.

The valves can be used in parallel/open center circuit applications with manual, cable shift or pneumatic operation. They are offered as individual components or also as a custom-engineered valve assembly.