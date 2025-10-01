Responsive Image Banner

Everllence partners on sustainable propulsion concepts

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

01 October 2025

Company joins ABB, OceanWings for LNG carrier concept

During GasTech 2025 in Milan, Italy, Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with electrification and automation company ABB, and OceanWings, a supplier of wind-assisted propulsion systems. The MoU aims to jointly develop an optimised propulsion concept that builds upon Everllence’s and ABB’s existing DFE+ (diesel-electric with variable speed) concept, that enables high engine efficiency, even at partial loads; operational flexibility through multiple engines; and future integration of sustainable energy sources such as batteries and fuel cells.

Pictured at the signing of the MoU at GasTech (left to right): Konstantinos Filippou, head of Regional Sales, ABB Marine & Ports; Karoline Aafos, service sales manager, Service Line Marine System Service, ABB Marine and Ports; Dominik Thoma, global manager LNG Cargo, Everllence; Stig Leira, manager Decarbonization Solutions, ABB; Romain Gransart, COO Oceanwings. (Photo: Everllence)

“LNG carriers sail fast and spend typically 70% of their time at sea,” said Romain Grandsart, COO of OceanWings. “This is ideal for harnessing wind and the full potential of OceanWings rigid wingsails. Combined with optimised propulsion, including a DFE+ highly efficient variable-speed concept engine, this unlocks high double-digit fuel savings and greenhouse-gas emissions reduction.”

With growing regulatory and financial pressure to reduce emissions and the technological maturity of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS), the partners aim to showcase the benefits of combining WAPS with DFE+. OceanWings’ wingsail technology features an adaptive trimming capability, which continuously optimises sail positioning by accounting for each vessel’s unique aerodynamic profile and all aerodynamic interactions.

“We at ABB believe that the flexibility of our hybrid electrical propulsion system is a good match with the variable power contribution from the wind,” said Rune Lysebo, dead of Strategic Market Development for ABB’s Marine and Ports division. “By utilising ABB’s advanced power and energy solution, we are able to optimise the operational efficiency of the vessel.”

The initial scope of the collaboration will focus on a future LNG carrier concept, with further applications planned within the cargo segment. Everllence said the partners see strong potential for long-distance operations, vessels with sufficient deck space for wingsails and propulsion systems requiring high flexibility. The collaboration also aims to deliver significant reductions in both OPEX and CAPEX for next-generation vessel designs.

“While WAPS introduces highly variable propulsion demand due to fluctuating wind conditions, DFE+ propulsion offers precise load control and operational flexibility, making it exceptionally well-suited to harness the variable and intermittent power contributions of wind-assisted systems,” said Dominik Thoma, global manager LNG Cargo, Everllence. “In combination with smart power-management systems and adaptive trimming, we see significant potential for reduced emissions and OPEX.”

OceanWings said its technology offers best-in-class fuel and emissions reductions, ranging from 15% to 50% depending on ship type, route and operational conditions. WAPS does not need a dedicated infrastructure and harnesses free wind for a payback of 5 years or less depending on the vessels and fuel type.

