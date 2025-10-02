Responsive Image Banner

Himoinsa extends stationary power gen to 340 kVA

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 October 2025

Himoinsa, a global designer and manufacturer of power technology solutions and part of Yanmar Energy Systems, announced it is continuing to expand its portfolio of solutions for stationary applications with the launch of the new HS Range with new HS70 canopy. The company said the addition of the new models will enable it to respond to a wider range of energy needs in the stationary sector.

Himoinsa HS Range with new HS70 canopy. (Photo: Himoinsa)

“We continue to expand the HS range because the market values its reliability, versatility and ease of installation. This new power expansion allows us to meet new market demands and we are already working on the design of more models that will complete the stationary range with more powerful generating sets,” said Miguel Ángel Ruiz, Global Technology and R&D at Himoinsa.

The new HSF models are rated from 275 to 340 kVA and the HSD models extend from 310 to 330 kVA. All will be available with FPT Industrial and HD Hyundai Infracore engines.

The new HS70 canopy has been designed to facilitate maintenance, reduce the installation footprint and ensure optimal integration into industrial, residential or commercial projects. Based on the HS60, it integrates such features as a standard liquid retention tray; double distribution cable entry; large side access doors; and high-strength corrosion-resistant canopy. 

