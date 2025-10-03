FÉTIS Group’s hydraulic cylinder company to expand production

On Oct. 2, FÉTIS Group’s hydraulic cylinder company Chabas & Besson laid the first stone of its new production and repair facility in Saint-Martin-de-Fraigneau, France, a €2 million investment that the Group said will strengthen their control, enable smarter processes and position the company at the forefront of sustainable hydraulic cylinders solutions.

Chabas & Besson celebrated laying the first stone of its new production and repair facility. (Photo: Chabas & Besson)

The expansion encompasses a total of 2,162 sq. meters, including 1,950 sq. meters of workshop space and 30 workstations. It will provide capacity for cylinders up to 14 m/Ø 900 mm/15 tons. The facility will also incorporate a 1,100 square meter solar array producing approximately 300 MWh per year.

“For over 75 years, Chabas & Besson have built a reputation on restoring performance, extending lifespan and serving critical sectors from energy to heavy industry,” the announcement noted. It added that the company repairs more than 96% of cylinders, “often multiple times because they design for longevity and understand extreme-use cases.

“This milestone is not only a step forward for Chabas & Besson, but a positive achievement for the FÉTIS Group reinforcing our expertise, supporting local employment and advancing sustainable industrial development,” the announcement added.