Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
FÉTIS Group’s hydraulic cylinder company to expand production
03 October 2025
On Oct. 2, FÉTIS Group’s hydraulic cylinder company Chabas & Besson laid the first stone of its new production and repair facility in Saint-Martin-de-Fraigneau, France, a €2 million investment that the Group said will strengthen their control, enable smarter processes and position the company at the forefront of sustainable hydraulic cylinders solutions.
The expansion encompasses a total of 2,162 sq. meters, including 1,950 sq. meters of workshop space and 30 workstations. It will provide capacity for cylinders up to 14 m/Ø 900 mm/15 tons. The facility will also incorporate a 1,100 square meter solar array producing approximately 300 MWh per year.
“For over 75 years, Chabas & Besson have built a reputation on restoring performance, extending lifespan and serving critical sectors from energy to heavy industry,” the announcement noted. It added that the company repairs more than 96% of cylinders, “often multiple times because they design for longevity and understand extreme-use cases.
“This milestone is not only a step forward for Chabas & Besson, but a positive achievement for the FÉTIS Group reinforcing our expertise, supporting local employment and advancing sustainable industrial development,” the announcement added.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.