Green Navy, Seco Marine partner on electro-hydrogen propulsion

Green Navy, a Vallair Group company based in Brittany, France, and Seco Marine, part of the France-based Fétis Group, have signed an extended long-term exclusive partnership to develop, integrate and certify hydrogen-ready and electro-hydrogen systems on board passenger, cargo and mixed catamaran vessels up to 30 meters.

Green Navy and Seco Marine seek to further develop hydrogen-ready and electro-hydrogen propulsion systems such as those used on Green Navy’s “Prometeo” concept vessel. (Source: Green Navy)

Green Navy has gained experience in efficient and upgradable naval designs to safely store hydrogen aboard aluminum catamarans based on investments made since 2019. SECO Marine noted it has been recognized as a leading company on maritime hydrogen issues in France following Bureau Veritas Approval in Principle achieved in July 2025.

The companies plan to work together on extensive studies, engineering, and conceptualization of hydrogen installations on catamaran vessels based on design and specifications provided by Green Navy. Within the framework of service contracts, Green Navy will also collaborate on the sale of equipment, its installation, commissioning and maintenance.

“We already have a number of orders in the pipeline, and this agreement guarantees an exclusive and reciprocal commitment concerning the development and integration of electro-hydrogen systems for new ships,” said Charles Cardi, CEO, Green Navy.

Green Navy is already collaborating closely with the region’s environmental department regarding decarbonized marine transportation. It also works closely with the BMA group (CIB and Merré shipyard) in Brest and Nort-sur-Edre, which played an important role in the production of Green Navy’s “Prometeo” concept vessel, an electro-hydrogen powered catamaran, as well as with the class organization Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

“The technical and human aspects surrounding the Prometeo project went particularly well, with highly relevant work carried out together with Seco Marine,” Cardi noted.

Together, both companies seek to establish a new methodology for developing next-generation and efficient vessels, designed from the outset to integrate the most efficient electrical systems and capable of accommodating a hydrogen range extender in a plug-and-play manner, the announcement noted.

“Because we have addressed these issues upstream, we have forged great value together and are in a strong position to address market needs with pragmatism, matching the speed of energy transition and public investments,” said Grégoire Lebigot, CEO of Vallair Group.

Fétis Group recently conducted the hydrogen bunkering demonstration of K-Challenge’s HSV (Hydrogen Support Vessel) with a mobile refueling station from its technology partner Argo Anleg.

“The system allows hydrogen to be compressed and transferred directly into the ship’s tanks in preparation for its next voyage,” explained David Bartoletti, general manager – Seco Marine. “The objective of this demonstration was to collectively reflect on the conditions for safety, feasibility and acceptability of maritime hydrogen.

“Combining this important moment in the development of the maritime hydrogen sector in Brittany with the announcement of this partnership with Green Navy, cements a shared vision where the emerging technologies of today work hand-in-hand to build the sustainable maritime industry of tomorrow,” he added.