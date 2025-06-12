HD Hyundai Infracore introduces DM03HP engine for power gen market

DM03HP engine has higher power output (Photo: HD Hyundai Infracore)

HD Hyundai Infracore has launched its new DM03HP engine intended for power generation applications.

The 3.4-litre inline four-cylinder diesel engine has an output of between 92 and 113 kWm, which is said to make it the most compact engine in the 100-kVa mobile generator class.

The DM03HP is based on the DM03 platform, which has been optimised to deliver a 25% increase in power output.

Despite the power increase, the engine maintains the same footprint as existing models, which should help with fitting the engines in existing applications.

To support improved sustainability, the engine is compatible with HVO and GTL (gas-to-liquid synthetic diesel). The engine is EU Stage 5 compliant.

With an oil service interval of up to 1,000 hours, the engines are designed to ensure extended uptime.

Hyungtaek Lim, executive vice president of the Engine Division, stated: “By increasing the output of small generator engines, we are expanding our lineup and enhancing our competitiveness. We aim to strengthen our presence in the European market and pioneer new markets.”

In addition to the new DM03HP, HD Hyundai Infracore will introduce its DM02HP in mid-2025. While based on the same 2.4-litre inline four-cylinder G2 platform used in the DM02, the DM02HP will deliver a higher output of 75.1 kW at 2,200 rpm.

As with the DM03HP, the DM02HP is compatible with EU Stage 5 emissions regulations.