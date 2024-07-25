Damen D16 marine engine Stage V certified

Damen Shipyards Group announced that its new D16 marine engine has been awarded EU Stage V certification. The recently introduced engine and marine aftertreatment system were designed and developed in-house by Damen Sustainable Solutions.

The in-house designed and developed D16 is based on the Volvo Penta D16 IMO II engine. (Photo: Damen Shipyards Group)

The D16 is based on the 16.1 L Volvo Penta D16 IMO II inline six-cylinder engine and is suited for use on a variety of vessel types throughout the maritime industry, including tugs, workboats, high-speed craft and inland barges. It is available for newbuilds and retrofits.

The new engine offers low fuel consumption, SOX, NOX, CO2 and noise reduction all in one unit and a flexible layout that provides reliable power, said Damen. It can also operate on biomass-based hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) for further reductions in CO2 emissions.

The Stage V engine certification process was completed together with Volvo Penta dealer Haisma in Harlingen, the Netherlands. André de Bie, sales & operations manager, Sustainable Solutions, at Damen, said “rigorous and extensive testing of the engine in cooperation with the Damen marine emission reduction system was carried out by the team” leading up to the achievement.

“The EU stage V certification award was a welcome reward and one we are very proud of at Damen,” he continued. “It allows us to offer our customers greater efficiency and flexibility whatever the future brings, on every water of the world.”

The certification is valid for the Volvo Penta D16 MH engine family and certified for a range of IWA and IWP categories. Damen said, as a result, it can now offer a proven emission reduction system that meets the requirements of the EU Stage V, ULEV and IMO Tier III regulations and is certified with HVO100, EN590, ISO8217 – DMA fuel.