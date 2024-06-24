Hyundai adds four compact excavator models

Hyundai HX17Az (Photo: HD Hyundai)

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America has added four models to its HX-A series of compact hydraulic excavators, bringing the line to eight models. The HX17AZ, HX27AZ, HX55ACR and HX60A are all powered by Tier 4 Final-compliant engines.

The HX17AZ has an operating weight of 4,370 lb. (1,980 kg), dig depth of 8 ft. (2.44 m) and bucket breakout force of 3,668 lbf (1,664 kgf). It is equipped with a Kubota D902 diesel engine with a net power rating of 16.0 hp (11.9 kW).

Hyundai HX27AZ (Photo: HD Hyundai)

The HX27AZ has an operating weight of 6,140 lb. (2,478 kg) in its canopy configuration, dig depth of 8 ft. 10 in. (2.7 m) and bucket breakout force of 4,613 lbf. (2,093 kgf). Power is provided by a Kubota D1305 engine rated 24.4 hp (18.2 kW).

The HX55ACR has an operating weight of 12,600 lb. (5,715 kg), dig depth of 12 ft. 8 in. (3.86 m) and bucket breakout force of 8,354 lbf. (3,789 kgf). It utilizes a Yanmar 4TNV86CT engine that delivers 47.6 hp (35.5 kW).

Hyundai HX55ACR (Photo: HD Hyundai)

The HX60A in its standard cab configuration has an operating weight of 13,580 lb. (6,160 kg), dig depth of 12 ft .4 in. (3.77 m) and bucket breakout force of 9,461 lbf. (4,292 kgf). It employs a Hyundai DM02VB engine rated 63.0 hp (47.0 kW) at 2,400 rpm.

The HX55ACR compact radius model comes with a standard load-sensing hydraulic system. The HX17AZ and HX27AZ zero tailswing models feature conventional open center hydraulic systems. Standard adjustable hydraulic flow control through the cluster on all four models lets the operator set optimum flow range for multiple attachments, switching between them using a two-way diverter valve that directs hydraulic flow to either of two attachments simultaneously.

Hyundai HX60A (Photo: HD Hyundai)

Also standard on all four models is a 5-in. full-color LCD monitor, boom, arm and bucket cylinder guards, hydraulic quick coupler and integrated utility lifting hook.

In addition, the HX55ACR and HX60A offer the following as standard:

Blade float, which automatically forces the blade down to ensure consistent backfilling and grading;

Auto engine idle to reduce engine speed when the excavator is not in use;

Auto-shift travel speed for seamless transition between high and low travel speeds when moving the excavator around the jobsite.

Note: Specifications shown are preliminary and subject to adjustment.