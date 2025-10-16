Infinity Engineered acquires Meklas Otomotiv

Infinity Engineered Products, a portfolio company of Turnspire Capital Partners LLC and the global exclusive provider of Goodyear branded air springs, announced the acquisition of Meklas Otomotiv, a European air springs manufacturer primarily serving aftermarket customers globally for commercial vehicle applications.

“We are very excited to add Meklas to the Infinity family, as the shared resources and capabilities of both businesses will allow us to accelerate growth, better serve customers, and expand into new markets,” commented Char Zawadzinski, CEO of Infinity.

According to the announcement, there are significant synergy opportunities. The combined business will be able to benefit from Meklas’ sourcing and manufacturing capabilities in Turkey to further enhance Infinity’s customer-centric focus in North America. In addition, Infinity said it intends to capitalize on the opportunity to accelerate its next phase of growth by re-introducing the Goodyear brand to Europe and other geographic markets.

Meklas’ engineering capabilities and resources should further complement Infinity’s ability to innovate, the company added, enabling the combined business to better serve customers across the entire value chain.

Abel S. Osorio, a partner of Turnspire and chairman of Infinity, said of the transaction: “This transformative acquisition adds meaningful production capacity to Infinity and enables Goodyear air springs’ expansion into the EMEA region, which we believe will unlock numerous growth pathways and solidify Infinity as a global powerhouse.”