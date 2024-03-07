Intermat 2024: Curtiss-Wright to show CAN actuator and new joystick

07 March 2024

Curtiss-Wright 119 CAN actuator (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

Curtiss-Wright, the UK-based technology solutions firm, has revealed some of the products it is planning to show at the upcoming Intermat 2024 trade show, to be held at the Paris Nord Villepinte fair ground from 24 – 27 April.

The company will showcase a series of components and sub-system solutions, including its CAN actuator and all-new joystick controller.

Originally developed for Allison 1000/2000 transmissions, the CAN actuator is a drive-by-wire alternative to the typical push-pull mechanical cable sifter used to rotate the shift shaft on a variety of on- and off-highway vehicle transmissions.

The next-gen version of this technology is now available, offering easy adaptation for use in transmissions from other OEMs.

The all-new joystick controller has been designed with a focus on the expanding telehandler market. The new handle, developed by Curtiss-Wright Industrial, can be specified and fitted to the company’s JC8100 and JC6000, or as a standalone grip for traditional hydraulically-controlled machines.

Available with 5V analog, CAN Open and CAN J1939 electrical interface options, it can be specified with up to five push buttons and two proportional rollers on the front plate, together with a combination of push buttons, switches and rollers on the rear. Optional back lighting is also available for the push buttons.

The Curtiss-Wright stand will further feature a series of other solutions demonstrating the company’s HMI capabilities, highlighting a series of controllers with multiple functions which can be operated with one hand or via finger or thumb activation.

