John Deere adds skid steers and CTLs to P-Tier lineup

John Deere has added to its P-Tier machine lineup with the addition of the 330 and 334 P-Tier skid-steer loaders and 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier compact track loaders (CTLs).

The new P-Tier models feature larger, fully redesigned operator stations with 20% more visibility. (Photo: John Deere)

All five models feature larger, fully redesigned operator stations that are sealed, pressurized and isolated from the frame to help improve operator comfort and productivity and reduce in-cab noise levels. Visibility has increased 20% over G-Series models, improving visibility out the front, sides and back to the machine. A new premium heated and ventilated seat and Bluetooth calling capabilities are also offered.

An 8-in. premium touchscreen display interface is available on the full line of P-Tier models and standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier. Optimized joystick controllers provide easy to reach and adjustable controls for personalized setup. The new 25 Button SSM puts all functions in one spot, eliminates rocker switches and makes it easier to quickly make machine adjustments while operating, John Deere noted.

Two new technology capabilities make their debut with the rollout of these models.

Attachment Manager, an optional upgrade on the 330, 331 and 333 P-Tier Machines and standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier models, enables preprogrammed flow and pressure for John Deere attachments. Key attachment parameters are displayed on the screen while running, plus operators are able to save or select performance parameters depending on the tool.

Surround View technology, available on all P-Tier models, stitches together views from around the machine to provide a birds-eye-view image to help increase situational awareness and ease navigation around jobsites. Surround View dynamically integrates two boom-mounted cameras in addition to a rear camera onto a dedicated monitor that provides a 270° view of the sides and rear of the machine, said John Deere.

The 333 and 335 P-Tier compact track loaders can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon. (Photo: John Deere)

Onboard Grade Indicate, standard on the new premium touchscreen display, shows the cross-slope and main-fall of the machine in degrees or percent and allows operators to use a relative benchmark to assist in maintaining a desired grade. For even greater productive capability, the 333 and 335 P-Tier CTLs can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon.

According to John Deere, a new hydraulic system is designed to help operators maximize efforts on the job. In addition, a full overhaul of the Quik-Tatch coupler means less downtime and easy switching between attachments.

On Board Diagnostics allow an operator to readily navigate through a diagnostic and settings menu structure to look up detailed information on current machine settings and any active codes. With the new monitor option, any active diagnostic trouble codes will also contain more detailed descriptions about the issue and not just a code number, the company pointed out.

The CP40G cold planer is compatible with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier machines. (Photo: John Deere)

John Deere Operations Center will continue to be included on all large-frame CTL and SSL, enabling fleet managers to monitor machine location, codes, fuel usage and other key features.

To facilitate serviceability, the loaders’ new operator cab tilts up in one piece, giving ground-level, all-around access to the engine, drivetrain and undercarriage of the machine. It enables a single operator or technician to raise the boom and enable the mechanical lock-out from within the cab.

Along with the new P-Tier CTL and SSL options, John Deere has added three new attachments to its more than 100-strong attachment offerings. Compatible with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier machines, the CP40G cold planer, powered by Wirtgen Group milling machine and cutting technology, incorporates intuitive in-cab controls including tilt float activation for seamless pass matching across rolling terrain. The MK76 and MH72D mulching heads are designed to work with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier models to tackle land clearing needs in stringy, fibrous, dense and fast-growing cycles.