John Deere’s Pierre Guyot Looks at What Lies Beyond Diesel ICEs
24 January 2024
At CES 2024, Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems, spoke with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz about what he believes lies beyond diesel engines for the company and industry, the role alternative fuels may play and what he sees as next steps for John Deere Power Systems to address the changing power system environment.
