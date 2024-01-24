Related Articles
John Deere’s Pierre Guyot Looks at What Lies Beyond Diesel ICEs

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

24 January 2024

At CES 2024, Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems, spoke with Power Progress’ Becky Schultz about what he believes lies beyond diesel engines for the company and industry, the role alternative fuels may play and what he sees as next steps for John Deere Power Systems to address the changing power system environment.

