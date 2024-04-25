Daimler Buses, BMZ Poland partner on e-bus batteries

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

25 April 2024

Daimler Buses announced it has entered a strategic partnership with BMZ Poland, part of BMZ Holding Group, a developer and producer of lithium-ion and natrium-ion system solutions, for the development and supply of the next generation of e-bus batteries. The companies will further develop the existing battery technology specifically for the requirements of electrically powered buses.

Daimler eCitaro electric bus The companies will further develop existing battery technology specifically for e-buses. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

In announcing the collaboration, Michael Klein, COO, Daimler Buses, stated: “The collaboration between our companies combines two important aspects: Daimler Buses’ expertise in bus development and manufacturing as well as BMZ’s know-how in heavy-duty lithium-ion battery solutions. I am excited to see the development of an outstanding new generation of batteries for our electrically powered buses. This collaboration marks an important milestone in the shift towards zero-emission public transport across Europe.”

The new battery generation NMC4 succeeds the current NMC3 technology. It will combine high energy density, enabling longer e-bus range, with an ultra-long cycle life, Daimler Buses noted.

Paweł Kępski, head of Business Unit EV, BMZ Poland, said the company plans to extend production at its facility in Gliwice, “making this facility the first of its kind in the EU built for the purpose of bus battery production along with a fully automatic assembling line.”

Tomasz Jankowski, general manager of BMZ Poland, said the development and production of “the best-in-class e-bus systems” has been part of the company’s strategy for a decade. “Now, together with Daimler Buses, we will be able to implement this strategy on a much larger scale,” he added.

Customers of Daimler Buses will benefit from the next-gen batteries from the middle of the decade, when intercity e‑buses are scheduled to begin series production, followed by electrified coaches by 2030.

Europe Poland Industry News Power Technology Buses Electrification Power System Transportation Batteries - Lithium
