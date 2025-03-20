Kenworth to stop production of several Class 8 models

Kenworth W900L (Photo: Kenworth)

Kenworth is to end production of various Class 8 models which use the 1.9-meter cab platform. Specifically, production of the Kenworth W900 (W900L and W900B), T800W (wide-hood) and the C500 will come to an end in 2026.

The OEM put forward that the decision was made based on ‘evolving emissions regulations and component constraints’ as the industry looks to launch increasingly efficient and more integrated technologies.

“We know these legacy Kenworth models are an integral part of our history, which makes this decision a difficult but necessary one as we enter the next era of trucking,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

He continued: “As we transition to future products, we remain committed to honoring the spirit of these iconic trucks by delivering innovation, efficiency, and the same level of craftsmanship that our customers and drivers have trusted for generations.”

Kenworth T800W (Photo: Kenworth)

Kenworth C500 twin steer (Photo: Kenworth)

The W900 is one of the most iconic vehicles in American trucking history, featuring the classic long-hood design. Since its introduction back in 1963, the range has been updated to include a series of upgrades; the W900A offered improved cooling for optimal engine performance, while the W900B had an updated cab and additional cooling features. The W900L offered the long-hood feature popular with drivers.

The T800W has been a popular model for heavy-haul and off-road applications, designed to accommodate large engines with increased cooling capacity and upgraded, hard-wearing components.

As for the C500, Kenworth describes this models as ‘one of the toughest and most rugged vocational trucks ever built’. Designed for extreme heavy-haul applications where reliability and durability are key, the model offered a gross combined vehicle weight rating of up to 1 million pounds (approx. 454,000 kg).

As part of the phase out process, Kenworth is advising dealers and customers to place final orders as soon as possible. A final call for truck orders will be announced later in 2025.