Komatsu premieres future-focused mining machines

Komatsu highlighted future-focused equipment and technology at MINExpo 2024 last week in Las Vegas, including two new electrically powered mining machines and the first of its Power Agnostic haulage trucks.

The electrically-powered PC4000-11E hydraulic mining excavator. (Photo: Komatsu)

One of the new electrically powered models presented at the event was the PC4000-11E hydraulic mining excavator, which has an electric drive that the company said is designed to reduce emissions by up to 95%. When combined with the Komatsu Trolley Truck Assist System, electrification of production can be further increased to promote more sustainable mining operations.

Its fully automatic cable drum is designed for easier operation of the electrically driven excavator in backhoe configuration. Simplified electric machine control enables fast troubleshooting and maintenance of the electrical system and contributes to increasing the overall availability of the machine, Komatsu said.

Electric LHD with vehicle-agnostic charger

Komatsu also displayed its first battery-electric powered Load-Haul-Dump (LHD) machine, the WX04B, specifically targeted for underground hard rock mining operations. Designed for use in narrow vein mines, the 4-tonne LHD’s energy dense battery technology offers up to four hours of run time on a single charge.

The WX04B battery-electric powered Load-Haul-Dump (LHD) machine. (Photo: Komatsu)

The machine’s battery swap system enables a battery swap to be performed at ground level without additional equipment or risk of rigging overhead loads, streamlining the process and reducing cost and complexity, the company stated. Other features include a reinforced boom and optimized Z-link geometry, ROPS/FOPS-certified operator cab with fully enclosed option, automatic brake interlock and more.

Complementing the WX04B is the company’s vehicle-agnostic 150-kW battery charger, which it said is engineered specifically for underground hard rock mining. The compact, rugged unit is designed for power efficiency, broad compatibility with mining power sources (400 VAC to 1,000 VAC) and no need for an external transformer, Komatsu added. It is capable of recharging the LHD’s battery in approximately two hours.

The Power Agnostic 930E haulage truck. (Photo: Komatsu)

Power Agnostic haul truck

Also on the stand was the Power Agnostic 930E, the first truck in Komatsu’s new Power Agnostic series. The vehicle is built on a modular power-agnostic platform, the company said, which enables mining companies to start with conventional diesel engines and gradually transition to cleaner energy sources as needed, including utilization of trolley assist for diesel or as one of the future dynamic charging solutions for battery trucks.

Following the event, the pre-production haulage truck on display was scheduled to make its way to the Aitik mine, Europe’s largest open-pit copper mines, which is operated by Boliden, a leading global mining and metals company. A one-year field trial will take place within the Komatsu Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Alliance framework, where Boliden will work closely with Komatsu to gather first-hand insights and feedback based on real-world applications of the power-agnostic truck concept.

Boliden has a history of collaboration with Komatsu on new technology. In 2023, Boliden became the first company in Europe to implement the Komatsu Frontrunner, an autonomous hauling system, on 17 haul trucks at its Aitik mine.