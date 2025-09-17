Responsive Image Banner

Leadership changes at John Deere Power Systems

KHL Staff

17 September 2025

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) announced the appointment of Julien Le Vély as the new director of Global Marketing & Sales, effective October 1, 2025. He takes over the role previously held by Nick Block, who is moving into a director role for John Deere Ag & Turf.

Julien Le Vély

In his new role, Le Vély will lead portfolio planning and marketing for JDPS and John Deere Electric Power (JDEP), as well as the global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business. He will focus on delivering growth for the company’s external powertrain business to create differentiated value through advanced diesel technology, renewable fuels and electrification offerings, the company stated.

“Julien’s strategic vision, proven execution, and global perspective will serve him well in this role,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems. “His well-rounded experience leaves him uniquely qualified to lead us in this new era in power that will prioritize customer choice, performance and efficiency.”

Most recently, Le Vély was the director of Production Systems for High Value and Small Acre Crops in the Ag Division at John Deere, where he was responsible for developing strategies to optimize farmer outcomes in that space. This role also included responsibility for the 5 Series Tractors and Loaders business globally.

Le Vély’s experience at John Deere spans over 20 years and includes various assignments in engineering, manufacturing and product line management. He was involved in the early development and implementation of the Deere Excavator Portfolio in China and Russia and led the integration of new businesses, such as Monosem in France. His experience also includes roles as director of Product Sourcing Strategy for Construction & Forestry (C&F) and director of Battery Electric Systems for Small Ag & Turf (SA&T), where he coordinated the development of an autonomy-ready battery electric vehicle (BEV) tractor with a new fully electric architecture.

