Mack Trucks donates electric refuse chassis for BEV training

Mack Trucks has donated a 2022 Mack LR Electric refuse chassis to Río Hondo College in Whittier, Calif., to bolster the college’s efforts to expand its electric vehicle training program into the heavy-duty sector.

The donation will provides hands-on training opportunities for safely working on heavy-duty battery-electric vehicles. (Photo: Mack Trucks)

The donation, the company’s first to Río Hondo College, will provide hands-on training opportunities for students learning to safely work on heavy-duty battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), which operate at 400-600 volts. The experience students will gain will provide them with specialized skills that are increasingly in demand across the industry, Mack Trucks noted.

“As the industry continues exploring alternative fuel solutions, including battery-electric vehicles, this donation will help prepare the next generation of technicians for careers in sustainable transportation,” said Jonthan Randall, president, Mack Trucks North America. “This partnership aligns Mack Trucks’ commitment to sustainability and technical education.”

Río Hondo College’s electric vehicle program, led by Professor John Frala, has been providing alternative fuel education for 30 years. The college previously collaborated with Volvo Group through the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project, an initiative demonstrating heavy-duty BEV technology.

“This donation will give our program a significant boost as we expand from light-duty electric vehicles into the heavy-duty market,” Frala said. “Our students will gain invaluable experience working with cutting-edge technology that will prepare them for the future of transportation maintenance and repair.”