VMAC debuts new power-generating products

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 October 2025

Compressed air solutions provider VMAC is showcasing multiple new products at the Utility Expo, taking place Oct. 7-9 in Louisville, Ky.

VMAC G90 gas-driven air compressor with FlexDrive AMS. (Photo: VMAC)

Among its announcements is the release of the new G90 with FlexDrive AMS, a gas-driven air compressor offering up to 90 cfm at 100 psi continuously and up to 50 cfm at 170 psi for high-pressure applications.

VMAC is also showing its new e30 with Stealth Power battery-electric-powered rotary screw air compressor. The company describes it as “the world’s most compact, lightweight and intelligent battery-electric-powered 30-cfm rotary screw air compressor.”

Another new product on display is the 6-in-1 Multifunction Power System, powered by Honda. The gas-powered multifunction system with built-in hydraulics offers six power sources packed into one compact, gas-driven machine: 40 cfm compressed air, 8 kW of electric power, up to 250 A of welding capability, 12V and 24V battery charging, 300 A boosting and 8 gpm of hydraulic power.

In addition, VMAC is unveiling its Multi-Port Air Manifold, which it said is engineered to transform service trucks and vans into efficient and organized pneumatic workstations.

