Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
VMAC debuts new power-generating products
07 October 2025
Compressed air solutions provider VMAC is showcasing multiple new products at the Utility Expo, taking place Oct. 7-9 in Louisville, Ky.
Among its announcements is the release of the new G90 with FlexDrive AMS, a gas-driven air compressor offering up to 90 cfm at 100 psi continuously and up to 50 cfm at 170 psi for high-pressure applications.
VMAC is also showing its new e30 with Stealth Power battery-electric-powered rotary screw air compressor. The company describes it as “the world’s most compact, lightweight and intelligent battery-electric-powered 30-cfm rotary screw air compressor.”
Another new product on display is the 6-in-1 Multifunction Power System, powered by Honda. The gas-powered multifunction system with built-in hydraulics offers six power sources packed into one compact, gas-driven machine: 40 cfm compressed air, 8 kW of electric power, up to 250 A of welding capability, 12V and 24V battery charging, 300 A boosting and 8 gpm of hydraulic power.
In addition, VMAC is unveiling its Multi-Port Air Manifold, which it said is engineered to transform service trucks and vans into efficient and organized pneumatic workstations.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.