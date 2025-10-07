Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
HD Hyundai launches HT38 CTL in North America
07 October 2025
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America is marking the North American debut of its HT38 vertical lift compact track loader (CTL) at the Utility Expo, Oct. 7-9, in Louisville, Ky.
Representing an all-new CTL design for the company, the HT38 has a 12,785-lb. (5,799 kg) operating weight, a rated operating capacity of 3,807 lb. (1,727 kg) at 35% of tipping load and can lift a 0.8-cu.-yd. (0.64 cu. meter) standard bucket to a hinge pin height of 10 ft. 9 in (3,280 mm). The new model is powered by a Hyundai D34 Tier 4 Final/Stage V engine rated 115.3 gross hp (85 kW) at 2,400 rpm. It comes standard with a hydraulic quick coupler and high-flow hydraulics rated 40 gpm (151 lpm) at 4,000 psi (276 bar), enabling it to accommodate dozens of attachments.
Standard features include a torsion suspension system to help absorb shocks and vibrations over rough terrain, ride control, creep control, return-to-dig, lift-arm float and auto-self-leveling. Also standard is a spacious, one-piece, pressurized ROPS/FOPS cab with heat and A/C, a heated, air-ride seat, Bluetooth and an 8-in. smart touch display. A rearview camera is standard with optional 270° around view monitor (AVM) camera system with ultrasonic sensors available.
Electric-over-hydraulic controls provide better maneuverability and responsiveness by offering smoother, more precise control over the machine’s movements, especially when grading or hauling, Hyundai noted.
The HT38 provides ground-level access to all daily service and routine maintenance points. A modular cooling package with a variable speed, hydraulic-driven reversible fan and PowerCore air filter help keep the engine free of dust and debris and running cooler, while the tilt-up cooling module enables easier cleaning of the cooling system to maximize airflow.
