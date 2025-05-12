MAN Charge&Go now open to all truck brands
12 May 2025
MAN has opened up its Charge&Go recharging service to all customers, regardless of truck brand.
The truck-compatible charging network currently comprises around 650 locations, which should increase to about 1,000 locations by the end of 2025.
The Charge&Go service is supported by the eTruck ready standard. This indicates truck-compatible charging points that have been assessed according to strict criteria developed by MAN.
These are listed under two levels: eTruck ready and eTruck limited. ETruck ready shows unrestricted truck charging points. Those charging points identified as limited have restrictions, such as maximum vehicle length.
A further part of the Charge&Go network is the related charge card, which in addition to the network is accepted at more than 15,000 other charging locations across Europe.
A consolidated invoice is generated at the end of each month to show charging costs for an entire truck fleet.
In the same news item, MAN Truck&Bus noted that it is driving forward the decarbonization of transport with new vehicles and solutions. The statement added: ‘it is now crucial for politicians to promote the market ramp-up and create a reliable financial framework for this’.
The news item further said that Europe will need at least 50,000 public charging points by 2030.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.