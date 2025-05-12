MAN Charge&Go now open to all truck brands

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

12 May 2025

MAN Charge&Go network should reach 1,000 charging points by end of 2025 MAN Charge&Go network should reach 1,000 charging points by end of 2025 (Photo: MAN Truck&Bus)

MAN has opened up its Charge&Go recharging service to all customers, regardless of truck brand.

The truck-compatible charging network currently comprises around 650 locations, which should increase to about 1,000 locations by the end of 2025.

The Charge&Go service is supported by the eTruck ready standard. This indicates truck-compatible charging points that have been assessed according to strict criteria developed by MAN.

These are listed under two levels: eTruck ready and eTruck limited. ETruck ready shows unrestricted truck charging points. Those charging points identified as limited have restrictions, such as maximum vehicle length.

A further part of the Charge&Go network is the related charge card, which in addition to the network is accepted at more than 15,000 other charging locations across Europe.

A consolidated invoice is generated at the end of each month to show charging costs for an entire truck fleet.

In the same news item, MAN Truck&Bus noted that it is driving forward the decarbonization of transport with new vehicles and solutions. The statement added: ‘it is now crucial for politicians to promote the market ramp-up and create a reliable financial framework for this’.

The news item further said that Europe will need at least 50,000 public charging points by 2030.

