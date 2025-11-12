New Holland enters new tractor category

(Photo: New Holland)

New Holland launched a new series of T7 XD tractors during Agritechnica 2025, which it said were engineered to satisfy the specific needs of large-scale farmers and contractors. The T7 XD represents a new high-horsepower category in the brand’s tractor line-up, with three models in the 350-plus hp bracket to offer the flexibility to perform operations from ballasted heavy draft work to high payload haulage and combination front/rear implement tasks.

“The T7 XD will extend the compact design, versatility, and excellent power to weight ratio characteristics of our T7 family into the high horsepower segment,” said New Holland T7 Global Product Manager Richard Hollins. “The new range will appeal to customers looking for that all-round capability, from heavy field work, demanding PTO or hydraulic tasks, to high-speed haulage; the T7 XD has the features that can deliver this.”

The 360 hp T7.360 XD, 390 hp T7.390 XD and 435 hp T7.440 XD are designed around a Stage V 8.7 L FPT Cursor 9 six-cylinder engine mounted on a structural sump. This design was said to minimise vibration and eliminates the need for support rails, keeping the tractor waist narrow, aiding manoeuvrability and forward vision. Proven in established high-hp New Holland tractors, the Cursor 9 features an electronic variable-geometry turbocharger and intercooling to maximise fuel efficiency.

A 680 L fuel tank is 13% bigger than on T7 HD tractors, while the Cursor engine’s service interval is extended to 750hrs, 50% longer than some competitors in this sector. A flat power curve ensures maximum power is always available, while peak torque is delivered at 1,400rpm, with the transmission electronically utilising this low engine speed figure to minimise fuel consumption. When idling, engine speed drops to 650 rpm, to further cut fuel use.

Standard on all T7 XD models is a new version of New Holland’s Auto Command CVT. Based on a proven 4x2 range design, it introduces a maximum 60 kph travel speed, reducing road travel time and fuel use through operation at lower engine rpm. An external oil reservoir permits a lower transmission oil level to improve efficiency, particularly at high road speeds. Should it suit the application, a stepped manual control feature allows operation in a powershift mode.

Complemented by the ‘Inspired by Nature’ body styling that connects all New Holland equipment, plus new LED leaf emblem tail lights, T7 XD tractors feature an enhanced Horizon Ultra cab with upgraded frame and refined suspension that further isolates the cab from any chassis movements and minimises cab roll. Visibility is improved thanks to a 260° front wiper sweep and new drawbar area lights built into the rear fenders.

New Holland Intelligence, the new generation of software that replaces PLM Intelligence, enables monitoring, recording and instant two-way remote transfer of operating and field data to the New Holland FieldOps online portal. With Connectivity Included as standard, owners can leverage data to identify potential efficiency gains and – with their permission – allow dealers to provide proactive support through monitoring, remote advice and system upgrades.