New warehouse for Kurt Hydraulics
03 April 2024
Central location expected to accelerate delivery to customers
Kurt Hydraulics, a provider of hydraulic hose and fitting solutions, has opened a new, centrally-located warehouse in Fridley, Minn.
The company said the expansion marks a significant milestone in its commitment to enhance customer service, optimize logistics, and provide a more extensive range of hydraulic hose.
The Minnesota location was chosen for its accessibility and proximity to major transportation networks to ensure improved delivery times for customers across the U.S. and Canada.
“As we continue to grow and evolve, the new warehouse opening underscores Kurt Hydraulics’ commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our valued customers,” said Scott Czupryna, national sales manager at Kurt Hydraulics. “The strategic location and increased capacity of the new facility position us to better meet the demands of our clients, enhance our operational efficiency, and solidify our standing as a leader in the hydraulic hose industry.”
The new facility has more than 1,000 pallet locations, providing ample room for an expanding range of Kurt hydraulic hoses. The company said the additional space will allow it to maintain a larger inventory, offering customers an even more extensive selection of hydraulic hose products to meet diverse industry needs.
Kurt Hydraulics is 100% employee-owned and a division of Kurt Manufacturing Co., based in Minneapolis, Minn.
