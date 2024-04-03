New warehouse for Kurt Hydraulics

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

03 April 2024

Central location expected to accelerate delivery to customers

Kurt Hydraulics, a provider of hydraulic hose and fitting solutions, has opened a new, centrally-located warehouse in Fridley, Minn.

The company said the expansion marks a significant milestone in its commitment to enhance customer service, optimize logistics, and provide a more extensive range of hydraulic hose.

supply chain Kurt Hydraulics has opened a new, centrally-located warehouse in Fridley, Minnesota. (Photo: Kurt Hydraulics)

The Minnesota location was chosen for its accessibility and proximity to major transportation networks to ensure improved delivery times for customers across the U.S. and Canada.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, the new warehouse opening underscores Kurt Hydraulics’ commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our valued customers,” said Scott Czupryna, national sales manager at Kurt Hydraulics. “The strategic location and increased capacity of the new facility position us to better meet the demands of our clients, enhance our operational efficiency, and solidify our standing as a leader in the hydraulic hose industry.”

The new facility has more than 1,000 pallet locations, providing ample room for an expanding range of Kurt hydraulic hoses. The company said the additional space will allow it to maintain a larger inventory, offering customers an even more extensive selection of hydraulic hose products to meet diverse industry needs.

Kurt Hydraulics is 100% employee-owned and a division of Kurt Manufacturing Co., based in Minneapolis, Minn. 

North America United States of America Other Components Hoses Industry News Power Technology Service & support Service tools & equipment
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA